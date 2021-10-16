RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,073 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE OPP remained flat at $$14.77 during trading hours on Friday. 89,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,350. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $16.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.