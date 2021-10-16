RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $231.71

RM plc (LON:RM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 231.71 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 211.75 ($2.77). RM shares last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.85), with a volume of 2,402 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of RM in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of RM in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £176.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

