ROAD One Day Trading Volume Tops $204,778.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $115,783.27 and $204,778.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ROAD has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00109294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,771.44 or 1.00265516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.17 or 0.06238467 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00026901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.