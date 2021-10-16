Rocket Vault (RVF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00108396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.08 or 1.00347272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.33 or 0.06256456 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00026862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.