Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $39,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.20. The company had a trading volume of 379,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

