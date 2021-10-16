ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. 308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. ROHM has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.00.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

