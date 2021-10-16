Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Rollins worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $37.30 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

