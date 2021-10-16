Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $110.45

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.45 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 145.24 ($1.90). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 143.44 ($1.87), with a volume of 27,016,661 shares trading hands.

RR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.45. The firm has a market cap of £12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.07.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £983.84 ($1,285.39). Also, insider Warren East bought 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £23,509.71 ($30,715.59). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,625 shares of company stock worth $6,794,522.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

