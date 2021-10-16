Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Update

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DBDR stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 33.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 334,695 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 17.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 207.6% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 857,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,194,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.