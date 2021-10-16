ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00298090 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001061 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

