Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 632,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

