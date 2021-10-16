Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $27.09 million and $1.04 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00006039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

