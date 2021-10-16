Royale Finance Hits One Day Volume of $251,011.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $904,575.86 and $251,011.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00068552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00108583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,031.35 or 1.00141939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.51 or 0.06255669 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00026526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

