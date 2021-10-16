Ruler Protocol Price Down 34.9% Over Last 7 Days (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.56 or 0.99750876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.19 or 0.06248533 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

