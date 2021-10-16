Rupee (RUP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $80,896.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

