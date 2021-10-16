RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Shares Sold by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,709 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RXR Acquisition were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,955,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,388,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,895,000.

Shares of RXRAU remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,754. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

