Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0867

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $5,708.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,608.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.02 or 0.06416674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00309903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.31 or 0.01054820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00090287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.00 or 0.00445485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.78 or 0.00313135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00285518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004730 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

