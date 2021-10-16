S.Finance (SFG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,032.24

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. S.Finance has a market cap of $19,032.24 and $377,471.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00205717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00092479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.