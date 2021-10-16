SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Cap Tops $2.93 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00005242 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 1% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $378,221.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00068536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,658.73 or 0.99584586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.50 or 0.06224577 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00026897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,892,555 coins and its circulating supply is 919,135 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

