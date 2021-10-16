SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Cap Hits $518,828.96

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $518,828.96 and $154,748.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

