SafeMoon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $6.38 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00110690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.18 or 1.00029031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.93 or 0.06364224 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00027108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

