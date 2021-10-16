Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $370.31

Saga plc (LON:SAGA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 370.31 ($4.84) and traded as low as GBX 310 ($4.05). Saga shares last traded at GBX 312.80 ($4.09), with a volume of 595,652 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 352.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 370.31. The stock has a market cap of £438.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51.

About Saga (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

