Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Sanderson Farms worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 202.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $186.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.22 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.83.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

