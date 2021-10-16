Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.88 ($116.32).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €83.84 ($98.64) on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a 50-day moving average of €85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.14.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

