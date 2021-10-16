Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce sales of $12.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.58 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $11.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.49 billion to $46.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $49.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

