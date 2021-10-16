Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.49

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.49 and traded as low as $24.99. Saputo shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 198 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on SAPIF shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

