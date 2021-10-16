Savix Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,194.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Savix has a market capitalization of $327,903.97 and approximately $3,194.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can now be bought for $5.16 or 0.00008493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00204993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 123,187 coins and its circulating supply is 63,534 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

