Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $588.92

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 588.92 ($7.69) and traded as low as GBX 579.13 ($7.57). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 581 ($7.59), with a volume of 339,100 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £957.84 million and a PE ratio of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 588.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 606.94.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.