Scorum Coins (SCR) Market Capitalization Reaches $731,068.97

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $731,068.97 and $43.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00075923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00109002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,070.98 or 0.99968571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.90 or 0.06305269 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.