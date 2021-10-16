SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $187.99

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.99 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.38). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.43), with a volume of 116,367 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £185.18 million and a PE ratio of 40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 187.99.

In related news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total value of £470,000 ($614,058.01).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

