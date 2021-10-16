Secret Market Cap Tops $727.38 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00007941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $727.38 million and $9.14 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

