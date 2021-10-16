Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEEMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Seeing Machines has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Ltd. engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. It operates through the following business segment: Automotive, Off-Road, Fleet, Aviation, Scientific Advances, and Other. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events.

