SEEN Price Tops $3.84 on Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1,999.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00006313 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SEEN has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00204993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

