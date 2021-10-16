SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

SGRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,254.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh bought 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.