Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Capitalization Reaches $621,214.94

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $621,214.94 and $19,879.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

