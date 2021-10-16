Selfkey (KEY) Hits Market Cap of $45.37 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $45.37 million and $15.31 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00207605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,829,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

