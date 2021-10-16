Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Tops $77,254.43

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 41.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $77,254.43 and $713.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00060097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011339 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007506 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003401 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

