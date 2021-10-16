Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.12% of Senseonics worth $100,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.30 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.