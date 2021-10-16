Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6,507.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,057 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.70% of Sensient Technologies worth $25,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $96.21 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

