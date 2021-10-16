Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.21. 323,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.01 per share, with a total value of $3,331,990.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensient Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

