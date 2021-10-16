Serum (SRM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $143.44 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00012018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $978.10 million and approximately $143.44 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00205219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00092652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

