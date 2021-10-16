ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.97.

NYSE NOW traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $663.18. 919,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $630.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.51. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

