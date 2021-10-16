SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,257 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 42.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of XRX opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.