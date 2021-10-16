SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESE. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

