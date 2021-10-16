SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

IRBT opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

