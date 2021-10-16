SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $89.92 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

