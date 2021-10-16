SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

