SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,307,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $3,207,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $3,170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $2,938,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

STEM stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.