SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,859 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.22% of Benefitfocus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of BNFT opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $368.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.71. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.