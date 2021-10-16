SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,639 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $326.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.89. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

